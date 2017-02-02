Welcome to Journal Of Pakistan Medical Association
   Issue Vol:67, No:2 February, 2017
Editorial

Publish an original article or perish: only way to promote research in Pakistan?

Syed Muhammad Mubeen, Masood Sheikh.

Health and bio-medical communities in Pakistan have come a long way in conducting and publishing research, both nationally and internationally. This is a testament to the efforts of premier medical governing bodies and professional medical associations in the country. These include Pakistan Medic

Original Articles

Comparison of the effectiveness of zinc supplementation in tablets form with that of the suspension form in the treatment of acute diarrhoea

Sarwat Urooj, Hafeez Ullah Memon, Yasmeen Memon, Bibi Shazia Ali.

Objective: To compare the effectiveness of zinc supplementation in tablet form with that of the suspension form in the treatment of acute diarrhoea.
Methods: A comparative study was carried out at the Liaquat University Hospital, Hyderabad, Pakistan from October 2008 to April

Comparison of preventive analgesia techniques in circumcision cases: Dorsal penile nerve block, caudal block, or subcutaneous morphine?

Ebru Canakci, Ozgur Yagan, Nilay Tas, Tugçe Mutlu, Abdullah Cirakoglu, Erdal Benli.

Objective: To compare 3 different techniques of preventive analgesia before circumcision operations in male children between 6-12 years of age. Our objective was to investigate the duration and quality of postoperative analgesia in patients, who were subject to caudal block technique, dors

Aetiology of headache in clinical ophthalmic practice at a tertiary care hospital of Karachi

Uzma Fasih, Arshad Shaikh, Nisar Shaikh.

Objective: To determine the aetiology of headache in patients seen for an ocular examination.
Methods: This cross-sectional, descriptive study was conducted at Ophthalmology Department of Karachi Medical and Dental College, Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, Karachi, from January to De

Assessment of postgraduate educational environment in public and private hospitals of Karachi

Shiraz Sheikh, Bhavita Kumari, Munazza Obaid, Noman Khalid.

Objectives: To assess the environment of postgraduate fellowship training in teaching hospitals of an urban centre.
Methods: The cross-sectional study was conducted at one public-sector and two private-sector teaching hospitals in Karachi from December 2014 to June 2015. Data

Congenital abnormalities of the ribs: evaluation with multidetector computed tomography

Ramazan Davran, Hanifi Bayarogullari, Nesrin Atci, Alperen Kayali, Fatma Ozturk, Gulen Burakgazi.

Objectives: To evaluate congenital abnormalities of ribs using multidetector computed tomography.
Methods: The retrospective study was conducted at Mustafa Kemal University Research Hospital, Hatay, Turkey and comprised data of patients aged 1-45 years who attended the Rad

A comparison between wellness awareness among medical students

Rehana Rehman, Shahjahan Katpar, Mehwish Hussain, Rakhshaan Khan, Mukhtiar Baig.

Objectives: To assess and compare the dimensions of spiritual wellness as elements of quality care in medical students of private and public medical universities.
Methods: The cross-sectional study was carried out at private and public medical universities in Karachi from Nov

Diagnosis of paediatric sepsis by automated blood culture system and conventional blood culture

Adeel Ahmad, Shagufta Iram, Shahida Hussain, Noshin Wasim Yusuf.

Objective: To evaluate the time required for isolation of aerobic bacterial pathogen from paediatric septicaemia suspects by using BACTEC 9240 blood culture system, and to compare the results with conventional blood culture technique.
Methods: This comparative cross-sectional

Comparison of two interactive tutorial methods: results from a medical college in Karachi

Rabiya Rehan, Lubna Farooqi, Hira Khan, ehana Rehman.

Objective: To compare perception of students on usefulness of interactive tutorials and clinically-oriented problem-solving tutorials.
Methods: The cross-sectional study was carried out from January 2012 to November 2013 at Bahria University Medical and Dental College, Karach

Motor impairment and skeletal mineralization in children with cerebral palsy

Noreen Akhter, Atif Ahmed Khan, Aisha Ayyub.

Objective: To evaluate the bone mineral density and the effect of motor impairment on bone mineral density in children with cerebral palsy.
Methods: The cross-sectional study was conducted at the Armed Forces Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine, Rawalpindi, Pakistan, from Ja

Academic performance of male in comparison with female undergraduate medical students in Pharmacology examinations

Rizwan Faisal, Laiyla Shinwari, Shahzadi Saima Hussain.

Objective: To compare the academic performance of male and female medical students in Pharmacology examinations.
Methods: The comparative study was conducted at Rehman Medical College, Peshawar, Pakistan, from March to August 2015. For evaluating the students\' academic per

Assessment of the knowledge, attitude and practices about Human Papilloma Virus vaccine among the nurses working in a tertiary hospital in China: A cross-sectional descriptive study

Jun-Mei Zhang, Qi-Mei Zhao, Lei-Ming Zhang.

Objectives: To assess the knowledge about human papilloma virus infection and vaccine, to ascertain the attitude and practices about the vaccine, and to ascertain the determinants preventing people from getting themselves vaccinated.
Methods: The cross-sectional descriptive s

Parental perception and childhood obesity: Contributors to incorrect perception

Hiba Ashraf, Nida Ilyas Shamsi, Ruhma Ashraf.

Objectives: To determine parental recognition of their child\'s weight, and to identify the contributing reasons for incorrect perception.
Method: This cross-sectional study was conducted from April to October 2010 at Aga Khan University Hospital, Karachi, and comprised par

Safe drinking water and sanitary measures: A cross-sectional study in peri-urban community of Islamabad

Haider Ghazanfar, Sualeha Saleem, Sajida Naseem, Ali Ghazanfar, Umme Kulsoom Khattak.

Objective: To assess sources of drinking water and its methods of disinfection, sanitary situation and waste disposal methods.
Methods: This cross-sectional study was conducted over a period of 6 months from April 2015 to September 2015 in the village of Nurpur Shahan, a peri

Comparison amongst pulse sequences for enhanced contrast to noise ratio in magnetic resonance imaging

Naima Amin, Rao Muhammad Afzal, Muhammad Yousaf, Muhammad Arshad Javid.

Objective: To provide optimised pulse sequence and imaging protocols for contrast-to-noise ratio and for tissues that have different signal intensities in magnetic resonance imaging.
Methods: A tissue equivalent material, ferrous benzoic xylenol orange gel, was prepared using

Construct validation of emotional labor scale for a sample of Pakistani corporate employees

Noreen Akhter, Anis ul Haque.

Objective: To translate, adapt and validate emotional labour scale for Pakistani corporate employees.
Method: This study was conducted in locale of Rawalpindi and Islamabad from October 2014 to December 2015, and comprised customer service employees of commercial banks and te

Validation of respiratory questionnaire for lung function assessment among an occupational group of textile workers in Pakistan

Tanzil Jamali, Asaad Ahmed Nafees.

Objective: To determine the association of spirometric lung pattern with respiratory symptoms and to validate the American Thoracic Society respiratory questionnaire for lung function assessment among textile workers.
Methods: This cross-sectional survey was conducted from Au

Thiopental versus ketofol in paediatric sedation for magnetic resonance imaging: A randomized trial

Yasemin Burcu Ustun, Yunus Oktay Atalay, Ersin Koksal, Cengiz Kaya, Fatih Ozkan, Elif Bengi Sener, Ahmet Veysel Polat.

Objective: To compare the efficiency of intravenous thiopental against intravenous ketamine-propofol combination in paediatric sedation for magnetic resonance imaging.
Methods: This prospective study was conducted at Ondokuz Mayis University Hospital, Samsun, Turkey, from Jul

Histopathological pattern of benign endoscopic gastric biopsies in Western Saudi Arabia: A review of 1236 cases

Zeinab Moustafa Elsawaf, Abdulkader Mohammed Albasri, Akbar Shah Hussainy, Ahmed Safar Alhujaily.

Objective: To determine the histopathological pattern of gastritis and benign gastric diseases in western Saudi Arabia.
Methods: This retrospective histopathology-based study was conducted in a tertiary care hospital in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, and comprised medical records of

Patients' knowledge on Rheumatoid Arthritis — A study at a tertiary care hospital

Zarghoona Khalil, Babur Salim, Amjad Nasim, Sakina Malik.

Objective: To determine the level of disease awareness among patients of rheumatoid arthritis.
Methods: The cross-sectional study was conducted at the Fauji Foundation Hospital, Rawalpindi, Pakistan, from January to June 2015, and comprised patients with rheumatoid arthritis.

Gestational diabetes mellitus and the predisposing factors

Syeda Sadia Fatima, Rehana Rehman, Faiza Alam, Sarosh Madhani, Bushra Chaudhry, Taseer Ahmed Khan.

Objective: To evaluate the occurrence of gestational diabetes mellitus and its association with demographic and anthropometric variables in pregnant women.
Methods: This cross-sectional study was conducted at the Aga Khan University Hospital, Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and Memon

Spectrum of histopathological diagnosis in paediatric patients with liver disorders in Pakistan

Syeda Shaheera Hashmi, Abu Bakar Hafeez Bhatti, Munir Iqbal Malik, Atif Rana, Humaira Nasir, Faisal Saud Dar, Ejaz Ahmed Khan.

Objective: To document spectrum of paediatric liver disorders confirmed on liver biopsy.
Methods: The retrospective review of patients was conducted at Shifa International Hospital, Islamabad, Pakistan, and comprised data of all children who underwent ultrasound-guided percut

Cytogenetic damage in the buccal cells of photocopying workers in Lahore, Pakistan

Houda Javed, Nadia Ghani.

Objective: To assess the genotoxic effects associated with workers in relation to the emissions at photocopying centres.
Methods: This case-control study was conducted at the Lahore College for Women University, Lahore, Pakistan, from August to November 2015, and comprised ph

Relationship of seminal free L-Carnitine with functional spermatozoal characteristics: Results from an observational study conducted in a tertiary care hospital of Karachi, Pakistan

Syed Danish Haseen Ahmed, Shahid Ahsan, Tehseen Iqbal, Syed Intesar Ahmed Burney.

Objective: To investigate the relationship of seminal free L-carnitine with functional spermatozoal characteristics.
Methods: This observational study was conducted at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, Karachi, from August 2009 to June 2013, and comprised fertile and in

GeneXpert: A new tool for the rapid detection of rifampicin resistance in mycobacterium tuberculosis

Muhammad Saeed, Shagufta Iram, Shahida Hussain, Adeel Ahmed, Mamoon Akbar, Maleeha Aslam.

Objective: To evaluate the diagnostic accuracy of GeneXpert assay for the detection of rifampicin resistance in mycobacterium tuberculosis using conventional drug susceptibility testing as gold standard.
Methods: This cross-sectional study was conducted at Jinnah Hospital, La

Review Articles

An overview on phase variation, mechanisms and roles in bacterial adaptation

Sajjad Ahmad, Mushtaq Ahmad, Salman Khan, Faisal Ahmad, Sabir Nawaz, Farman Ullah Khan.

In nature, bacteria are exposed to multiple stress conditions posing threat to their life. However, bacteria evolve constantly and employ myriad of genetic and phenotypic strategies for successful survival. One such adaptive process is phase variation - a random, frequent and reversible ON/OFF sw

Skin of colour: Characteristics and disease

Zohra Zaidi.

Skin colour varies from pale white to very dark. Fitzpatrick\'s skin phototypes are based on the person\'s skin colour and its response to sun exposure in terms of burning and tanning of the skin. Fitzpatrick\'s type 1V-V1 is known as the skin of colour and type 1-111 is the fair or white s

Short Reports

Medical students’ perception of the progress test as a quality-controlled assessment tool for improving learning and teaching, at a public sector medical college in Saudi Arabia

Kamran Sattar, Tauseef Ahmad, Mahmoud Salah Khalil, Mona Mohamed Soliman, Gominda Giatry Punnamperuma, Hamza Mohammad Abdulghani.

Progress test\'s distinguishing characteristics make it pertinent worldwide. We explored medical students\' perceptions and opinions about Progress Test (PT) with a view to identifying areas concomitant with it\'s execution. This cross-sectional study took place at College of Medicine, Saud

Effects of medical and mental status on treatment modalities in patients treated under general anaesthesia at the KTU Faculty of Dentistry in Trabzon, Turkey: A comparative retrospective study

Ozgul Baygin, Tamer Tuzuner, Adem Kusgoz, Gorkem Yahyaoglu, Nagehan Yilmaz, Simge Aksoy.

This study evaluated the differences in dental conditions and treatment modalities between disabled and non-cooperative healthy children under general anaesthesia. The data were collected from paediatric patients between 3 and 15 years of age who received dental treatment under general anaesthesi

Case Reports

Intestinal obstruction due to congenital malrotation complicating a multiple pregnancy: A rare case report

Yuzhu Yin, Chuo Li, Chengfang Xu, Lingling Wu, Ni Deng, Hongying Hou, Bin Wu.

Intestinal obstruction due to congenital intestinal malrotation is usually diagnosed in neonates but may, in rare cases, occur during pregnancy. The absence of specific symptoms in combination with its low incidence makes timely detection of intestinal malrotation-related obstruction difficult in

Read Full Article Read PDF

A rare cause of recurrent chest infection in children-bronchopulmonary sequestration

Shabbir Hussain, Shoaib Ahmed, Syed Awais ul Hassan Shah, Saba Haider Tarar.

Bronchopulmonary sequestration is one of the rare thoracic congenital anomalies. We report the case of a 6 year old boy with history of recurrent episodes of chest infection and breathing difficulty. This time admitted with fever and cough. Investigations revelaed neutrophilic leucocytosis, raise

Haemoperitoneum due to ruptured ovarian cyst in a 13-year-old girl with factor V deficiency — A case report

Saba Laila Aslam, Muhammed Fareeduddin.

Factor V deficiency is a rare autosomal recessive coagulation disorder. We are reporting a case of a 13 year old girl with factor V deficiency presenting as life threatening haemoperitoneum, following bleeding from ruptured ovarian cyst. Prolonged Prothrombin Time, Activated Partial Thromboplasti

Student's Corner

Superior septal approach versus left atrial approach for mitral valve replacement: A retrospective cohort study

Tooba Ansar, Taimur Asif Ali, Saneeha Shahid, Saulat Hasnain Fatimi, Ghulam Murtaza.

Objective: To compare the outcomes of superior septal approach and left atrial approach for mitral valve replacement.
Methods: This retrospective cohort study was conducted at the Aga Khan University Hospital, Karachi, and comprised records of patients who had undergone isola

Hookworm infestation as a cause of melena and severe anaemia in farmer

Marvi Tariq, Syeda Maria Muzammil, Fareed Ahmed Shaikh, K. M. Inam Pal.

Hookworm infections remain a major cause of morbidity in the developing world. Prevalence is highest in agricultural areas, where use of waste water for irrigation and poor hygiene increases infection rates among farmers. Infections present with gastrointestinal symptoms and chronic anaemia, and

Recent Evidences in Endocrinology

Efficacy and safety concerns regarding Complementary and Alternative Medicine use among diabetes patients

Jothydev Kesavadev.

There has been an ever increasing rise in the use of Complementary and Alternative Medicinal (CAM) practices among general populations during past few decades. Individuals with diabetes being prone to an array of related health complications, demand special attention concerning their interest tow

Primary Care Diabetes

Barriers and bridges to insulin therapy: bio psychosocial classification

Sanjay Kalra, Samit Ghosal.

Barriers to insulin therapy are a major challenge to optimal practice of primary care diabetes. The primary care practitioner has to contend with multiple barriers while trying to initiate appropriate insulin therapy in a timely manner. Proper understanding of these barriers allows for efficient

