Another new year steps in with a question that what have we achieved in the gone year. It is always a positive note at JPMA where we believe on what Helen Keller had quoted, "Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. Nothing can be done without hope and confidence". All of us, the team have put in our best and have moved forward. This is proved by the number of submissions rising beyond 1000 and the citation rate at Thompson Reuters being the highest in the country.
Original biomedical research that meet the international standards is scarce in Pakistan. Some handful of researchers having the resources and expertise conduct high quality research and have it published mostly in foreign journals. Although the quantity of res
Objectives: To evaluate the effect of obesity on total knee arthroplasty, and on patient-reported outcomes.
Methods: The longitudinal study was conducted from September 2013 to August 2015 at The Second
Objective:To compare students' response assessed by Dundee Ready Educational Environment Measure on the basis of the year of study, gender and pre-medical educational background.
Methods: This cross-sec
Objective: To analyse morphological types, location in the large bowel and demographic characteristics of colonic polyps.
Methods: The retrospective descriptive study was conducted at the Department of P
Objective: To observe the level of bone mineral density by Dual Energy X-ray Absorptiometry in rheumatoid arthritis patients.
Methods: The observational study was conducted at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro, Pakistan, from January 2011 to Decembe
Objective: To determine the correlation of serum calcium with severity of acute ischaemic stroke.
Methods: This cross-sectional study was conducted at the Khyber Teaching Hospital, Peshawar, Pakistan, fr
Objectives: To compare two different techniques of repairing umbilical hernia.
Methods: The comparative study was conducted from April 2009 to December 2011 at the Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences, G
Objective: To determine the rate of acceptance of human papillomavirus vaccine for prevention of cervical cancer, and to identify causes of its low acceptance and means of encouraging its uptake.
Methods:
Objective:To find the risk of dyslipidaemia in diabetic patients of different age groups.
Methods:This cross-sectional study was conducted at Holy Family Hospital,
Objective: To investigate the efficacy and impact of Protection Against Harassment of Women at Workplace Act 2010 in the public health sector in its socio-legal perspective.
Method: This cross-sectional
Objective: To assess the operational efficiency of the ethical review committee of a medical college.
Methods: This study was conducted at the Foundation University Medical College, Islamabad, Pakistan,
Objective: To investigate post-partum depression after emergency peripartum hysterectomy and associated factors.
Methods: This cross-sectional controlled study was conducted at Batman Gynaecology and Pae
Objective: To identify the pattern of mortality in medical wards of a tertiary care hospital.
Methods: This retrospective study was conducted at the Khan Research Laboratories Hospital, Islamabad, Pakist
Objective: To observe the effects of ginkgo biloba extract on lead-induced morphometric changes in the kidneys of albino rats.
Methods: This randomised controlled study was conducted at the Institute of
Objective: To investigate the effects of plastic, reconstructive and aesthetic surgery educational internships on medical students\' perceptions of the scope of plastic surgery.
Methods: This cross-sec
Objective: To assess the performance of students on clinical skill factors and to measure the satisfaction level of students related to the training.
Methods: The descriptive study was conducted at Rehma
Objective: To highlight the clinical spectrum of biopsy-proven lupus nephritis by analysing any variations in its histological subtypes across gender, varying age groups, serum creatinine levels and anti-double stranded deoxyribonucleic acid levels.
Objective: To delineate the frequency and clinicopathological features of urinary bladder cancer.
Methods: This retrospective study was conducted at the King Fahd Hospital, Madinah, Saudi Arabia, and com
Objective: To find out the effect of deep cross-friction massage on spasticity in children with cerebral palsy.
Methods: This double-blind randomised controlled trial was conducted at the National Instit
Objective: To evaluate and increase the compliance of surgical hand scrubbing with periodic feedback.
Methods: This study was conducted at the Aga Khan Hospital for Women and Children, Karachi, Pakistan,
Objective: To compare complications of cerebral angiography among patients with and without subarachnoid haemorrhage.
Methods: This retrospective study was conducted at the Aga Khan University Hospital,
Objective: To determine the future priorities of young medical doctors in tertiary care hospitals in a major urban centre.
Methods: This multi-centre cross-sectional study was conducted at four tertiary
Objective: To describe demographic, clinical and immunologic features of children with human immunodeficiency virus.
Methods: This descriptive study was conducted at the Shifa International Hospital, Isl
Bromelain is an extract obtained from the pineapple plant and is used as a traditional folk remedy for several ailments. In this review, a comprehensive electronic database search was carried out to compile available literature on therapeutic implications of br
Dental enamel, an avascular, irreparable, outermost and protective layer of the human clinical crown has a potential to withstand the physico-chemical effects and forces. These properties are being regulated by a unique association among elements occurring in t
The dynamics of child abuse have been recognised as a global emerging social issue which is highly associated with child humiliation. The Government of Pakistan has taken many initiatives for addressing issues regarding child abuse and neglect and has designed laws to prot
A 13 years old boy presented with persistent ear bleed following a blow to the head. The boy was found to have a bleeding congenital aneurysm of the Petrous part of the internal carotid artery. He underwent a bypass surgery for the aneurysm and a successful Sup
Intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUCD) are one of the most popular and modern means of contraception used worldwide. Some described complications include perforation, infection and ectopic pregnancy. Herein we report an uncommon complication of IUCD: perfora
Trauma to the oral region occurs frequently, comprising 5% of all injuries. The most common dental injuries are lateral luxations which can be seen with a prevalence of up to 27% among dental injuries. Ectopic eruption of maxillary canines can lead to root resorption on maxillary lateral incisors
Ankylosing spondylitis is a prototype rheumatoid factor-negative spondyloarthropathy that causes the vertebrae to fuse making the spine less flexible, resulting in a hunched-forward posture.
A 47-year-old male who was
Madam, Pioglitazone is an antidiabetic of the thiazolidinedione (TZD) class. It is mainly used to treat patients suffering from diabetes mellitus 2, due to its insulin-sensitizing action on body tissues. The drug has gained a lot of popularity as it is affordable, potent,
Madam, my paper1 highlighted an important shortcoming of ResearchGate (RG) however, before its publication, ResearchGate had already made some changes to its user interface and probably in its policies. For example, the recent addition of "what
Potassium Thiosulfate is a liquid substance used for producing fertilizers. In this case series, we present five patients who have been exposed to potassium thiosulfate inhalation. Three of them were intubated in the scene by paramedics because of confusi
Scar endometriosis is an uncommon but well-described condition. It is caused by the dissemination of endometrial tissue in the wound at the time of surgery. The deposits can involve uterine scar, abdominal musculature or subcutaneous tissue, with the latter bei
Objective: To improve health outcomes through the implementation of national early warning sign tool for babies delivered through emergency caesarean section in off-work hours.
Methods: This comparative
Vulvovaginitis is a commonly encountered comorbid condition of diabetes, and is linked to poor glycaemic control. Proper, timely diagnosis and management is necessary to ensure optimal perineal/genital and metabolic health. Knowledge of current guidelines and r
Refractory diabetes, characterized by poor glycaemic control despite adequate treatment, is an important entity. In this condition, even the best therapeutic regimes tailored for rapid symptomatic relief and attainment of glycaemic goals may not work. The need is to revive
This journal is a member of and subscribes to the principles of the Committee on Publication Ethics.