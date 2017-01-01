Issue Vol:67, No:1 January, 2017

From the Editor's Desk Fatema Jawad Editor-in-chief Another new year steps in with a question that what have we achieved in the gone year. It is always a positive note at JPMA where we believe on what Helen Keller had quoted, "Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. Nothing can be done without hope and confidence". All of us, the team have put in our best and have moved forward. This is proved by the number of submissions rising beyond 1000 and the citation rate at Thompson Reuters being the highest in the country.

The race for publishing original biomedical research articles in Pakistan Fatema Jawad. Original biomedical research that meet the international standards is scarce in Pakistan. Some handful of researchers having the resources and expertise conduct high quality research and have it published mostly in foreign journals. Although the quantity of res

Bone mineral density level by dual energy X-ray absorptiometry in rheumatoid arthritis Asadullah Makhdoom, Muhammad Qasim Rahopoto, Shazia Awan, Syed Muhammad Tahir, Shazia Memon, Khaleeque Ahmed Siddiqui. Objective: To observe the level of bone mineral density by Dual Energy X-ray Absorptiometry in rheumatoid arthritis patients. Methods: The observational study was conducted at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro, Pakistan, from January 2011 to Decembe

Correlation of serum calcium with severity of acute ischaemic stroke Muhammad Ishfaq, Fahim Ullah, Saima Akbar, Fawad Rahim, Ayesha Khan Afridi. Objective: To determine the correlation of serum calcium with severity of acute ischaemic stroke. Methods: This cross-sectional study was conducted at the Khyber Teaching Hospital, Peshawar, Pakistan, fr

Hernioplasty: Tension free mesh repair versus Mayos repair for umbilical hernias Nazir Ahmed Tunio. Objectives: To compare two different techniques of repairing umbilical hernia. Methods: The comparative study was conducted from April 2009 to December 2011 at the Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences, G

Postpartum depression and associated factors after emergency peripartum hysterectomy Mehmet Baki Senturk, Yusuf Cakmak, Ahmet Ozalp. Objective: To investigate post-partum depression after emergency peripartum hysterectomy and associated factors. Methods: This cross-sectional controlled study was conducted at Batman Gynaecology and Pae

Therapeutic uses of pineapple-extracted bromelain in surgical care - A review Zehra Abdul Muhammad, Tashfeen Ahmad. Bromelain is an extract obtained from the pineapple plant and is used as a traditional folk remedy for several ailments. In this review, a comprehensive electronic database search was carried out to compile available literature on therapeutic implications of br

Influence of trace elements on dental enamel properties: A review Zeeshan Qamar, Tayyaba Fatima, Hooi Pin Chew, Prof. Dr. Zubaidah Binti Haji Abdul Rahim. Dental enamel, an avascular, irreparable, outermost and protective layer of the human clinical crown has a potential to withstand the physico-chemical effects and forces. These properties are being regulated by a unique association among elements occurring in t

Survellience system for child abuse: Bridging the gap between actual and hidden cases Maryam Pyar Ali Lakhdir, Yasmin Parpio, Salima Farooq. The dynamics of child abuse have been recognised as a global emerging social issue which is highly associated with child humiliation. The Government of Pakistan has taken many initiatives for addressing issues regarding child abuse and neglect and has designed laws to prot

Superficial temporal artery - middle cerebral artery bypass for internal carotid artery petrous aneurysm: A case report Muhammad Usama Akhtar, Maqsood Akram, Tahir Mansoor Ahmed, Ahsin Manzoor Bhatti. A 13 years old boy presented with persistent ear bleed following a blow to the head. The boy was found to have a bleeding congenital aneurysm of the Petrous part of the internal carotid artery. He underwent a bypass surgery for the aneurysm and a successful Sup

Management of root resorption with mineral trioxide aggregate complicated by a luxation injury: report of a case with six-year follow-up Adem Kusgoz, Tahsin Yildirim, Cemile Kedici Alp, Mehmet Tanriver. Trauma to the oral region occurs frequently, comprising 5% of all injuries. The most common dental injuries are lateral luxations which can be seen with a prevalence of up to 27% among dental injuries. Ectopic eruption of maxillary canines can lead to root resorption on maxillary lateral incisors

A word of caution regarding pioglitazone Muhammad Shariq Usman, Tehlil Rizwan, Furqan Ahmed. Madam, Pioglitazone is an antidiabetic of the thiazolidinedione (TZD) class. It is mainly used to treat patients suffering from diabetes mellitus 2, due to its insulin-sensitizing action on body tissues. The drug has gained a lot of popularity as it is affordable, potent,

ResearchGate and Impact Factor: A step further on predatory journals Aamir Raoof Memon. Madam, my paper1 highlighted an important shortcoming of ResearchGate (RG) however, before its publication, ResearchGate had already made some changes to its user interface and probably in its policies. For example, the recent addition of "what

Is potassium thiosulfate a poison? Is it safe? A case series Cigdem Ozpolat, Arzu Denizbasi, Ozge Onur, Serkan Emre Eroglu, Haldun Akoglu. Potassium Thiosulfate is a liquid substance used for producing fertilizers. In this case series, we present five patients who have been exposed to potassium thiosulfate inhalation. Three of them were intubated in the scene by paramedics because of confusi

Scar endometriosis: an entity not to be forgotten Kulsoom Fatima, Samina Khanani. Scar endometriosis is an uncommon but well-described condition. It is caused by the dissemination of endometrial tissue in the wound at the time of surgery. The deposits can involve uterine scar, abdominal musculature or subcutaneous tissue, with the latter bei

Vulvovaginitis and diabetes Bharti Kalra, Sanjay Kalra. Vulvovaginitis is a commonly encountered comorbid condition of diabetes, and is linked to poor glycaemic control. Proper, timely diagnosis and management is necessary to ensure optimal perineal/genital and metabolic health. Knowledge of current guidelines and r

