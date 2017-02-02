Health and bio-medical communities in Pakistan have come a long way in conducting and publishing research, both nationally and internationally. This is a testament to the efforts of premier medical governing bodies and professional medical associations in the country. These include Pakistan Medic
Objective: To compare the effectiveness of zinc supplementation in tablet form with that of the suspension form in the treatment of acute diarrhoea.
Methods: A comparative study was carried out at the Liaquat University Hospital, Hyderabad, Pakistan from October 2008 to April
Objective: To compare 3 different techniques of preventive analgesia before circumcision operations in male children between 6-12 years of age. Our objective was to investigate the duration and quality of postoperative analgesia in patients, who were subject to caudal block technique, dors
Objective: To determine the aetiology of headache in patients seen for an ocular examination.
Methods: This cross-sectional, descriptive study was conducted at Ophthalmology Department of Karachi Medical and Dental College, Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, Karachi, from January to De
Objectives: To assess the environment of postgraduate fellowship training in teaching hospitals of an urban centre.
Methods: The cross-sectional study was conducted at one public-sector and two private-sector teaching hospitals in Karachi from December 2014 to June 2015. Data
Objectives: To evaluate congenital abnormalities of ribs using multidetector computed tomography.
Methods: The retrospective study was conducted at Mustafa Kemal University Research Hospital, Hatay, Turkey and comprised data of patients aged 1-45 years who attended the Rad
Objectives: To assess and compare the dimensions of spiritual wellness as elements of quality care in medical students of private and public medical universities.
Methods: The cross-sectional study was carried out at private and public medical universities in Karachi from Nov
Objective: To evaluate the time required for isolation of aerobic bacterial pathogen from paediatric septicaemia suspects by using BACTEC 9240 blood culture system, and to compare the results with conventional blood culture technique.
Methods: This comparative cross-sectional
Objective: To compare perception of students on usefulness of interactive tutorials and clinically-oriented problem-solving tutorials.
Methods: The cross-sectional study was carried out from January 2012 to November 2013 at Bahria University Medical and Dental College, Karach
Objective: To evaluate the bone mineral density and the effect of motor impairment on bone mineral density in children with cerebral palsy.
Methods: The cross-sectional study was conducted at the Armed Forces Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine, Rawalpindi, Pakistan, from Ja
Objective: To compare the academic performance of male and female medical students in Pharmacology examinations.
Methods: The comparative study was conducted at Rehman Medical College, Peshawar, Pakistan, from March to August 2015. For evaluating the students\' academic per
Objectives: To assess the knowledge about human papilloma virus infection and vaccine, to ascertain the attitude and practices about the vaccine, and to ascertain the determinants preventing people from getting themselves vaccinated.
Methods: The cross-sectional descriptive s
Objectives: To determine parental recognition of their child\'s weight, and to identify the contributing reasons for incorrect perception.
Method: This cross-sectional study was conducted from April to October 2010 at Aga Khan University Hospital, Karachi, and comprised par
Objective: To assess sources of drinking water and its methods of disinfection, sanitary situation and waste disposal methods.
Methods: This cross-sectional study was conducted over a period of 6 months from April 2015 to September 2015 in the village of Nurpur Shahan, a peri
Objective: To provide optimised pulse sequence and imaging protocols for contrast-to-noise ratio and for tissues that have different signal intensities in magnetic resonance imaging.
Methods: A tissue equivalent material, ferrous benzoic xylenol orange gel, was prepared using
Objective: To translate, adapt and validate emotional labour scale for Pakistani corporate employees.
Method: This study was conducted in locale of Rawalpindi and Islamabad from October 2014 to December 2015, and comprised customer service employees of commercial banks and te
Objective: To determine the association of spirometric lung pattern with respiratory symptoms and to validate the American Thoracic Society respiratory questionnaire for lung function assessment among textile workers.
Methods: This cross-sectional survey was conducted from Au
Objective: To compare the efficiency of intravenous thiopental against intravenous ketamine-propofol combination in paediatric sedation for magnetic resonance imaging.
Methods: This prospective study was conducted at Ondokuz Mayis University Hospital, Samsun, Turkey, from Jul
Objective: To determine the histopathological pattern of gastritis and benign gastric diseases in western Saudi Arabia.
Methods: This retrospective histopathology-based study was conducted in a tertiary care hospital in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, and comprised medical records of
Objective: To determine the level of disease awareness among patients of rheumatoid arthritis.
Methods: The cross-sectional study was conducted at the Fauji Foundation Hospital, Rawalpindi, Pakistan, from January to June 2015, and comprised patients with rheumatoid arthritis.
Objective: To evaluate the occurrence of gestational diabetes mellitus and its association with demographic and anthropometric variables in pregnant women.
Methods: This cross-sectional study was conducted at the Aga Khan University Hospital, Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and Memon
Objective: To document spectrum of paediatric liver disorders confirmed on liver biopsy.
Methods: The retrospective review of patients was conducted at Shifa International Hospital, Islamabad, Pakistan, and comprised data of all children who underwent ultrasound-guided percut
Objective: To assess the genotoxic effects associated with workers in relation to the emissions at photocopying centres.
Methods: This case-control study was conducted at the Lahore College for Women University, Lahore, Pakistan, from August to November 2015, and comprised ph
Objective: To investigate the relationship of seminal free L-carnitine with functional spermatozoal characteristics.
Methods: This observational study was conducted at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, Karachi, from August 2009 to June 2013, and comprised fertile and in
Objective: To evaluate the diagnostic accuracy of GeneXpert assay for the detection of rifampicin resistance in mycobacterium tuberculosis using conventional drug susceptibility testing as gold standard.
Methods: This cross-sectional study was conducted at Jinnah Hospital, La
In nature, bacteria are exposed to multiple stress conditions posing threat to their life. However, bacteria evolve constantly and employ myriad of genetic and phenotypic strategies for successful survival. One such adaptive process is phase variation - a random, frequent and reversible ON/OFF sw
Skin colour varies from pale white to very dark. Fitzpatrick\'s skin phototypes are based on the person\'s skin colour and its response to sun exposure in terms of burning and tanning of the skin. Fitzpatrick\'s type 1V-V1 is known as the skin of colour and type 1-111 is the fair or white s
Progress test\'s distinguishing characteristics make it pertinent worldwide. We explored medical students\' perceptions and opinions about Progress Test (PT) with a view to identifying areas concomitant with it\'s execution. This cross-sectional study took place at College of Medicine, Saud
This study evaluated the differences in dental conditions and treatment modalities between disabled and non-cooperative healthy children under general anaesthesia. The data were collected from paediatric patients between 3 and 15 years of age who received dental treatment under general anaesthesi
Intestinal obstruction due to congenital intestinal malrotation is usually diagnosed in neonates but may, in rare cases, occur during pregnancy. The absence of specific symptoms in combination with its low incidence makes timely detection of intestinal malrotation-related obstruction difficult in
Bronchopulmonary sequestration is one of the rare thoracic congenital anomalies. We report the case of a 6 year old boy with history of recurrent episodes of chest infection and breathing difficulty. This time admitted with fever and cough. Investigations revelaed neutrophilic leucocytosis, raise
Factor V deficiency is a rare autosomal recessive coagulation disorder. We are reporting a case of a 13 year old girl with factor V deficiency presenting as life threatening haemoperitoneum, following bleeding from ruptured ovarian cyst. Prolonged Prothrombin Time, Activated Partial Thromboplasti
Objective: To compare the outcomes of superior septal approach and left atrial approach for mitral valve replacement.
Methods: This retrospective cohort study was conducted at the Aga Khan University Hospital, Karachi, and comprised records of patients who had undergone isola
Hookworm infections remain a major cause of morbidity in the developing world. Prevalence is highest in agricultural areas, where use of waste water for irrigation and poor hygiene increases infection rates among farmers. Infections present with gastrointestinal symptoms and chronic anaemia, and
There has been an ever increasing rise in the use of Complementary and Alternative Medicinal (CAM) practices among general populations during past few decades. Individuals with diabetes being prone to an array of related health complications, demand special attention concerning their interest tow
Barriers to insulin therapy are a major challenge to optimal practice of primary care diabetes. The primary care practitioner has to contend with multiple barriers while trying to initiate appropriate insulin therapy in a timely manner. Proper understanding of these barriers allows for efficient
This journal is a member of and subscribes to the principles of the Committee on Publication Ethics.