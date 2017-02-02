Issue Vol:67, No:2 February, 2017

Editorial >>

Publish an original article or perish: only way to promote research in Pakistan? Syed Muhammad Mubeen, Masood Sheikh. Health and bio-medical communities in Pakistan have come a long way in conducting and publishing research, both nationally and internationally. This is a testament to the efforts of premier medical governing bodies and professional medical associations in the country. These include Pakistan Medic Read Full Article Read PDF

Original Articles >>

Comparison of preventive analgesia techniques in circumcision cases: Dorsal penile nerve block, caudal block, or subcutaneous morphine? Ebru Canakci, Ozgur Yagan, Nilay Tas, Tugçe Mutlu, Abdullah Cirakoglu, Erdal Benli. Objective: To compare 3 different techniques of preventive analgesia before circumcision operations in male children between 6-12 years of age. Our objective was to investigate the duration and quality of postoperative analgesia in patients, who were subject to caudal block technique, dors Read Full Article Read PDF

Aetiology of headache in clinical ophthalmic practice at a tertiary care hospital of Karachi Uzma Fasih, Arshad Shaikh, Nisar Shaikh. Objective: To determine the aetiology of headache in patients seen for an ocular examination.

Methods: This cross-sectional, descriptive study was conducted at Ophthalmology Department of Karachi Medical and Dental College, Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, Karachi, from January to De Read Full Article Read PDF

Assessment of postgraduate educational environment in public and private hospitals of Karachi Shiraz Sheikh, Bhavita Kumari, Munazza Obaid, Noman Khalid. Objectives: To assess the environment of postgraduate fellowship training in teaching hospitals of an urban centre.

Methods: The cross-sectional study was conducted at one public-sector and two private-sector teaching hospitals in Karachi from December 2014 to June 2015. Data Read Full Article Read PDF

Congenital abnormalities of the ribs: evaluation with multidetector computed tomography Ramazan Davran, Hanifi Bayarogullari, Nesrin Atci, Alperen Kayali, Fatma Ozturk, Gulen Burakgazi. Objectives: To evaluate congenital abnormalities of ribs using multidetector computed tomography.

Methods: The retrospective study was conducted at Mustafa Kemal University Research Hospital, Hatay, Turkey and comprised data of patients aged 1-45 years who attended the Rad Read Full Article Read PDF

A comparison between wellness awareness among medical students Rehana Rehman, Shahjahan Katpar, Mehwish Hussain, Rakhshaan Khan, Mukhtiar Baig. Objectives: To assess and compare the dimensions of spiritual wellness as elements of quality care in medical students of private and public medical universities.

Methods: The cross-sectional study was carried out at private and public medical universities in Karachi from Nov Read Full Article Read PDF

Diagnosis of paediatric sepsis by automated blood culture system and conventional blood culture Adeel Ahmad, Shagufta Iram, Shahida Hussain, Noshin Wasim Yusuf. Objective: To evaluate the time required for isolation of aerobic bacterial pathogen from paediatric septicaemia suspects by using BACTEC 9240 blood culture system, and to compare the results with conventional blood culture technique.

Methods: This comparative cross-sectional Read Full Article Read PDF

Comparison of two interactive tutorial methods: results from a medical college in Karachi Rabiya Rehan, Lubna Farooqi, Hira Khan, ehana Rehman. Objective: To compare perception of students on usefulness of interactive tutorials and clinically-oriented problem-solving tutorials.

Methods: The cross-sectional study was carried out from January 2012 to November 2013 at Bahria University Medical and Dental College, Karach Read Full Article Read PDF

Motor impairment and skeletal mineralization in children with cerebral palsy Noreen Akhter, Atif Ahmed Khan, Aisha Ayyub. Objective: To evaluate the bone mineral density and the effect of motor impairment on bone mineral density in children with cerebral palsy.

Methods: The cross-sectional study was conducted at the Armed Forces Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine, Rawalpindi, Pakistan, from Ja Read Full Article Read PDF

Academic performance of male in comparison with female undergraduate medical students in Pharmacology examinations Rizwan Faisal, Laiyla Shinwari, Shahzadi Saima Hussain. Objective: To compare the academic performance of male and female medical students in Pharmacology examinations.

Methods: The comparative study was conducted at Rehman Medical College, Peshawar, Pakistan, from March to August 2015. For evaluating the students\' academic per Read Full Article Read PDF

Parental perception and childhood obesity: Contributors to incorrect perception Hiba Ashraf, Nida Ilyas Shamsi, Ruhma Ashraf. Objectives: To determine parental recognition of their child\'s weight, and to identify the contributing reasons for incorrect perception.

Method: This cross-sectional study was conducted from April to October 2010 at Aga Khan University Hospital, Karachi, and comprised par Read Full Article Read PDF

Safe drinking water and sanitary measures: A cross-sectional study in peri-urban community of Islamabad Haider Ghazanfar, Sualeha Saleem, Sajida Naseem, Ali Ghazanfar, Umme Kulsoom Khattak. Objective: To assess sources of drinking water and its methods of disinfection, sanitary situation and waste disposal methods.

Methods: This cross-sectional study was conducted over a period of 6 months from April 2015 to September 2015 in the village of Nurpur Shahan, a peri Read Full Article Read PDF

Comparison amongst pulse sequences for enhanced contrast to noise ratio in magnetic resonance imaging Naima Amin, Rao Muhammad Afzal, Muhammad Yousaf, Muhammad Arshad Javid. Objective: To provide optimised pulse sequence and imaging protocols for contrast-to-noise ratio and for tissues that have different signal intensities in magnetic resonance imaging.

Methods: A tissue equivalent material, ferrous benzoic xylenol orange gel, was prepared using Read Full Article Read PDF

Construct validation of emotional labor scale for a sample of Pakistani corporate employees Noreen Akhter, Anis ul Haque. Objective: To translate, adapt and validate emotional labour scale for Pakistani corporate employees.

Method: This study was conducted in locale of Rawalpindi and Islamabad from October 2014 to December 2015, and comprised customer service employees of commercial banks and te Read Full Article Read PDF

Thiopental versus ketofol in paediatric sedation for magnetic resonance imaging: A randomized trial Yasemin Burcu Ustun, Yunus Oktay Atalay, Ersin Koksal, Cengiz Kaya, Fatih Ozkan, Elif Bengi Sener, Ahmet Veysel Polat. Objective: To compare the efficiency of intravenous thiopental against intravenous ketamine-propofol combination in paediatric sedation for magnetic resonance imaging.

Methods: This prospective study was conducted at Ondokuz Mayis University Hospital, Samsun, Turkey, from Jul Read Full Article Read PDF

Histopathological pattern of benign endoscopic gastric biopsies in Western Saudi Arabia: A review of 1236 cases Zeinab Moustafa Elsawaf, Abdulkader Mohammed Albasri, Akbar Shah Hussainy, Ahmed Safar Alhujaily. Objective: To determine the histopathological pattern of gastritis and benign gastric diseases in western Saudi Arabia.

Methods: This retrospective histopathology-based study was conducted in a tertiary care hospital in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, and comprised medical records of Read Full Article Read PDF

Gestational diabetes mellitus and the predisposing factors Syeda Sadia Fatima, Rehana Rehman, Faiza Alam, Sarosh Madhani, Bushra Chaudhry, Taseer Ahmed Khan. Objective: To evaluate the occurrence of gestational diabetes mellitus and its association with demographic and anthropometric variables in pregnant women.

Methods: This cross-sectional study was conducted at the Aga Khan University Hospital, Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and Memon Read Full Article Read PDF

Spectrum of histopathological diagnosis in paediatric patients with liver disorders in Pakistan Syeda Shaheera Hashmi, Abu Bakar Hafeez Bhatti, Munir Iqbal Malik, Atif Rana, Humaira Nasir, Faisal Saud Dar, Ejaz Ahmed Khan. Objective: To document spectrum of paediatric liver disorders confirmed on liver biopsy.

Methods: The retrospective review of patients was conducted at Shifa International Hospital, Islamabad, Pakistan, and comprised data of all children who underwent ultrasound-guided percut Read Full Article Read PDF

Cytogenetic damage in the buccal cells of photocopying workers in Lahore, Pakistan Houda Javed, Nadia Ghani. Objective: To assess the genotoxic effects associated with workers in relation to the emissions at photocopying centres.

Methods: This case-control study was conducted at the Lahore College for Women University, Lahore, Pakistan, from August to November 2015, and comprised ph Read Full Article Read PDF

GeneXpert: A new tool for the rapid detection of rifampicin resistance in mycobacterium tuberculosis Muhammad Saeed, Shagufta Iram, Shahida Hussain, Adeel Ahmed, Mamoon Akbar, Maleeha Aslam. Objective: To evaluate the diagnostic accuracy of GeneXpert assay for the detection of rifampicin resistance in mycobacterium tuberculosis using conventional drug susceptibility testing as gold standard.

Methods: This cross-sectional study was conducted at Jinnah Hospital, La Read Full Article Read PDF

Review Articles >>

An overview on phase variation, mechanisms and roles in bacterial adaptation Sajjad Ahmad, Mushtaq Ahmad, Salman Khan, Faisal Ahmad, Sabir Nawaz, Farman Ullah Khan. In nature, bacteria are exposed to multiple stress conditions posing threat to their life. However, bacteria evolve constantly and employ myriad of genetic and phenotypic strategies for successful survival. One such adaptive process is phase variation - a random, frequent and reversible ON/OFF sw Read Full Article Read PDF

Skin of colour: Characteristics and disease Zohra Zaidi. Skin colour varies from pale white to very dark. Fitzpatrick\'s skin phototypes are based on the person\'s skin colour and its response to sun exposure in terms of burning and tanning of the skin. Fitzpatrick\'s type 1V-V1 is known as the skin of colour and type 1-111 is the fair or white s Read Full Article Read PDF

Short Reports >>

Case Reports >>

Intestinal obstruction due to congenital malrotation complicating a multiple pregnancy: A rare case report Yuzhu Yin, Chuo Li, Chengfang Xu, Lingling Wu, Ni Deng, Hongying Hou, Bin Wu. Intestinal obstruction due to congenital intestinal malrotation is usually diagnosed in neonates but may, in rare cases, occur during pregnancy. The absence of specific symptoms in combination with its low incidence makes timely detection of intestinal malrotation-related obstruction difficult in Read Full Article Read PDF

A rare cause of recurrent chest infection in children-bronchopulmonary sequestration Shabbir Hussain, Shoaib Ahmed, Syed Awais ul Hassan Shah, Saba Haider Tarar. Bronchopulmonary sequestration is one of the rare thoracic congenital anomalies. We report the case of a 6 year old boy with history of recurrent episodes of chest infection and breathing difficulty. This time admitted with fever and cough. Investigations revelaed neutrophilic leucocytosis, raise Read Full Article Read PDF

Student's Corner >>

Superior septal approach versus left atrial approach for mitral valve replacement: A retrospective cohort study Tooba Ansar, Taimur Asif Ali, Saneeha Shahid, Saulat Hasnain Fatimi, Ghulam Murtaza. Objective: To compare the outcomes of superior septal approach and left atrial approach for mitral valve replacement.

Methods: This retrospective cohort study was conducted at the Aga Khan University Hospital, Karachi, and comprised records of patients who had undergone isola Read Full Article Read PDF

Hookworm infestation as a cause of melena and severe anaemia in farmer Marvi Tariq, Syeda Maria Muzammil, Fareed Ahmed Shaikh, K. M. Inam Pal. Hookworm infections remain a major cause of morbidity in the developing world. Prevalence is highest in agricultural areas, where use of waste water for irrigation and poor hygiene increases infection rates among farmers. Infections present with gastrointestinal symptoms and chronic anaemia, and Read Full Article Read PDF

Recent Evidences in Endocrinology >>

Efficacy and safety concerns regarding Complementary and Alternative Medicine use among diabetes patients Jothydev Kesavadev. There has been an ever increasing rise in the use of Complementary and Alternative Medicinal (CAM) practices among general populations during past few decades. Individuals with diabetes being prone to an array of related health complications, demand special attention concerning their interest tow Read Full Article Read PDF

Primary Care Diabetes >>