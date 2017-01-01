Welcome to Journal Of Pakistan Medical Association
   Issue Vol:67, No:1 January, 2017

From the Editor's Desk

Fatema Jawad Editor-in-chief

Another new year steps in with a question that what have we achieved in the gone year. It is always a positive note at JPMA where we believe on what Helen Keller had quoted, "Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. Nothing can be done without hope and confidence". All of us, the team have put in our best and have moved forward. This is proved by the number of submissions rising beyond 1000 and the citation rate at Thompson Reuters being the highest in the country.

Editorial >>

The race for publishing original biomedical research articles in Pakistan

Fatema Jawad.

Original biomedical research that meet the international standards is scarce in Pakistan. Some handful of researchers having the resources and expertise conduct high quality research and have it published mostly in foreign journals. Although the quantity of res

Original Articles >>

Evaluating the effect of obesity on total knee arthroplasty: A longitudinal study

You-Bo JI, Chen-Yu Wang, Xiao-Nan Wang, Hui Jin.

Objectives: To evaluate the effect of obesity on total knee arthroplasty, and on patient-reported outcomes.

Methods: The longitudinal study was conducted from September 2013 to August 2015 at The Second

Dream of a conducive learning environment: One DREEM for all medical students!

Rehana Rehman, Kulsoom Ghias, Syeda Sadia Fatima, Mehwish Hussain, Faiza Alam.

Objective:To compare students' response assessed by Dundee Ready Educational Environment Measure on the basis of the year of study, gender and pre-medical educational background.

Methods: This cross-sec

A retrospective study of clinico-pathological characteristics of colonic polyps in adults seen at a tertiary care centre

Asim Qureshi, Sara Al Shihi, Zafar Ali, Asem Shalaby.

Objective: To analyse morphological types, location in the large bowel and demographic characteristics of colonic polyps.

Methods: The retrospective descriptive study was conducted at the Department of P

Bone mineral density level by dual energy X-ray absorptiometry in rheumatoid arthritis

Asadullah Makhdoom, Muhammad Qasim Rahopoto, Shazia Awan, Syed Muhammad Tahir, Shazia Memon, Khaleeque Ahmed Siddiqui.

Objective: To observe the level of bone mineral density by Dual Energy X-ray Absorptiometry in rheumatoid arthritis patients.

Methods: The observational study was conducted at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro, Pakistan, from January 2011 to Decembe

Correlation of serum calcium with severity of acute ischaemic stroke

Muhammad Ishfaq, Fahim Ullah, Saima Akbar, Fawad Rahim, Ayesha Khan Afridi.

Objective: To determine the correlation of serum calcium with severity of acute ischaemic stroke.

Methods: This cross-sectional study was conducted at the Khyber Teaching Hospital, Peshawar, Pakistan, fr

Hernioplasty: Tension free mesh repair versus Mayos repair for umbilical hernias

Nazir Ahmed Tunio.

Objectives: To compare two different techniques of repairing umbilical hernia.

Methods: The comparative study was conducted from April 2009 to December 2011 at the Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences, G

Awareness about human papillomavirus as a cause of cervical cancer and its prevention in the undergraduate female students of Karachi

Ramsha Zaheer, Nabiha Alam, Kinza Chaudary Faqir Hussain, Anam Asif Herekar, Hira Nasir, Shereen Zulfiqar Bhutta.

Objective: To determine the rate of acceptance of human papillomavirus vaccine for prevention of cervical cancer, and to identify causes of its low acceptance and means of encouraging its uptake.

Methods:

The association of age with glycaemic and cholesterol control in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus

Raheela Yasmin, Asifa Majeed, Amir Rashid, Suhail Razak.

Objective:To find the risk of dyslipidaemia in diabetic patients of different age groups.

Methods:This cross-sectional study was conducted at Holy Family Hospital,

Harassment of working women in the public health sector of Abbottabad in socio-legal perspective

Musarrat Jabeen, Dur-e-Shawar, Zeeshan Muhammad Naeem, Muhammad Arfat Yameen, Saira Azhar.

Objective: To investigate the efficacy and impact of Protection Against Harassment of Women at Workplace Act 2010 in the public health sector in its socio-legal perspective.

Method: This cross-sectional

Self-evaluation of ethical review committees functioning at Foundation University Medical College (FUMC) through structured constitution-practice-outcome (CPO) assessment model

Sadia Ahsin, Gul e Naghma Saeed.

Objective: To assess the operational efficiency of the ethical review committee of a medical college.

Methods: This study was conducted at the Foundation University Medical College, Islamabad, Pakistan,

Postpartum depression and associated factors after emergency peripartum hysterectomy

Mehmet Baki Senturk, Yusuf Cakmak, Ahmet Ozalp.

Objective: To investigate post-partum depression after emergency peripartum hysterectomy and associated factors.

Methods: This cross-sectional controlled study was conducted at Batman Gynaecology and Pae

Analysis of pattern of mortality in Medicine and Allied Departments at a tertiary care hospital in Islamabad: A losing battle against sepsis

Saad Azim, Sidra Zahoor, Jamal Janjua, Azer Majeed, Syed Waqar Hussain.

Objective: To identify the pattern of mortality in medical wards of a tertiary care hospital.

Methods: This retrospective study was conducted at the Khan Research Laboratories Hospital, Islamabad, Pakist

Lead-induced morphometric changes in the kidneys of albino rats ameliorated by ginkgo biloba extract (EGb 761)

Zaheer Amjad, Talat Yasmin, Irfan Ashraf, Khalida Perveen, Talat Mirza, Amir Ali Shoro.

Objective: To observe the effects of ginkgo biloba extract on lead-induced morphometric changes in the kidneys of albino rats.

Methods: This randomised controlled study was conducted at the Institute of

The effect of educational internships on medical students’ perceptions of plastic surgery

Andac Aykan, Engin Kurt, Sedat Avsar, Muhitdin Eski, Serdar Ozturk.

Objective: To investigate the effects of plastic, reconstructive and aesthetic surgery educational internships on medical students\' perceptions of the scope of plastic surgery.

Methods: This cross-sec

Role of clinical skill centre in undergraduate medical education: Initial experience at Rehman Medical College Peshawar

Zainab Shafiq, Tariq Saeed Mufti, Iftikhar Qayum.

Objective: To assess the performance of students on clinical skill factors and to measure the satisfaction level of students related to the training.

Methods: The descriptive study was conducted at Rehma

Clinical profile of patients with biopsy proven lupus nephritis at a tertiary care hospital from Northern Pakistan, 1995 to 2012

Akhtar Ali, Anjum Mehmood, Muhammad Usman Ali.

Objective: To highlight the clinical spectrum of biopsy-proven lupus nephritis by analysing any variations in its histological subtypes across gender, varying age groups, serum creatinine levels and anti-double stranded deoxyribonucleic acid levels.

Urinary bladder cancer in adults: a histopathological experience from Madinah, Saudi Arabia

Abeer Abdalla El-Siddig, Abdulkader Mohammed Albasri, Akbar Shah Hussainy, Ahmed Safar Alhujaily.

Objective: To delineate the frequency and clinicopathological features of urinary bladder cancer.

Methods: This retrospective study was conducted at the King Fahd Hospital, Madinah, Saudi Arabia, and com

The effect of deep cross friction massage on spasticity of children with cerebral palsy: A double-blind randomised controlled trial

Faisal Rasool, Aamir Raoof Memon, Mubin Mustafa Kiyani, Abdul Ghafoor Sajjad.

Objective: To find out the effect of deep cross-friction massage on spasticity in children with cerebral palsy.

Methods: This double-blind randomised controlled trial was conducted at the National Instit

Compliance of surgical hand washing before surgery: Role of remote video surveillance

Ambreen Khan, Sidrah Nausheen.

Objective: To evaluate and increase the compliance of surgical hand scrubbing with periodic feedback.

Methods: This study was conducted at the Aga Khan Hospital for Women and Children, Karachi, Pakistan,

Complications of in-patient Cerebral Angiography: Comparison between patients with and without sub arachnoid haemorrhage

Yaseen Rauf, Usman Tariq Siddiqui, Gohar Javed.

Objective: To compare complications of cerebral angiography among patients with and without subarachnoid haemorrhage.

Methods: This retrospective study was conducted at the Aga Khan University Hospital,

Future priorities of interns in public and private tertiary care hospitals of a mega city in a developing country

Shiraz Shaikh, Munnaza Obaid, Sobia Memon, Kulsoom Shaikh, Hafsa Siddiqui.

Objective: To determine the future priorities of young medical doctors in tertiary care hospitals in a major urban centre.

Methods: This multi-centre cross-sectional study was conducted at four tertiary

Lessons from a seven-year experience of paediatric HIV in Pakistan: A single centre experience

Ejaz Ahmed Khan.

Objective: To describe demographic, clinical and immunologic features of children with human immunodeficiency virus.

Methods: This descriptive study was conducted at the Shifa International Hospital, Isl

Review Articles >>

Therapeutic uses of pineapple-extracted bromelain in surgical care - A review

Zehra Abdul Muhammad, Tashfeen Ahmad.

Bromelain is an extract obtained from the pineapple plant and is used as a traditional folk remedy for several ailments. In this review, a comprehensive electronic database search was carried out to compile available literature on therapeutic implications of br

Influence of trace elements on dental enamel properties: A review

Zeeshan Qamar, Tayyaba Fatima, Hooi Pin Chew, Prof. Dr. Zubaidah Binti Haji Abdul Rahim.

Dental enamel, an avascular, irreparable, outermost and protective layer of the human clinical crown has a potential to withstand the physico-chemical effects and forces. These properties are being regulated by a unique association among elements occurring in t

Short Communication >>

Survellience system for child abuse: Bridging the gap between actual and hidden cases

Maryam Pyar Ali Lakhdir, Yasmin Parpio, Salima Farooq.

The dynamics of child abuse have been recognised as a global emerging social issue which is highly associated with child humiliation. The Government of Pakistan has taken many initiatives for addressing issues regarding child abuse and neglect and has designed laws to prot

Case Reports >>

Superficial temporal artery - middle cerebral artery bypass for internal carotid artery petrous aneurysm: A case report

Muhammad Usama Akhtar, Maqsood Akram, Tahir Mansoor Ahmed, Ahsin Manzoor Bhatti.

A 13 years old boy presented with persistent ear bleed following a blow to the head. The boy was found to have a bleeding congenital aneurysm of the Petrous part of the internal carotid artery. He underwent a bypass surgery for the aneurysm and a successful Sup

An intrauterine contraceptive device: where did we find it after 29 years of insertion? A case report

Liana Ples, Romina Marina Sima, Cristina Moisei, Cringu Antoniu Ionescu.

Intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUCD) are one of the most popular and modern means of contraception used worldwide. Some described complications include perforation, infection and ectopic pregnancy. Herein we report an uncommon complication of IUCD: perfora

Management of root resorption with mineral trioxide aggregate complicated by a luxation injury: report of a case with six-year follow-up

Adem Kusgoz, Tahsin Yildirim, Cemile Kedici Alp, Mehmet Tanriver.

Trauma to the oral region occurs frequently, comprising 5% of all injuries. The most common dental injuries are lateral luxations which can be seen with a prevalence of up to 27% among dental injuries. Ectopic eruption of maxillary canines can lead to root resorption on maxillary lateral incisors

Student's Corner >>

Spontaneous bilateral quadriceps rupture in a patient with ankylosing spondylitis: A case report

Azib Shahid, Hafiz Shahid Mushtaq, Syed Muhammad Azfar.

Ankylosing spondylitis is a prototype rheumatoid factor-negative spondyloarthropathy that causes the vertebrae to fuse making the spine less flexible, resulting in a hunched-forward posture.

A 47-year-old male who was

A word of caution regarding pioglitazone

Muhammad Shariq Usman, Tehlil Rizwan, Furqan Ahmed.

Madam, Pioglitazone is an antidiabetic of the thiazolidinedione (TZD) class. It is mainly used to treat patients suffering from diabetes mellitus 2, due to its insulin-sensitizing action on body tissues. The drug has gained a lot of popularity as it is affordable, potent,

Letter to the Editor >>

ResearchGate and Impact Factor: A step further on predatory journals

Aamir Raoof Memon.

Madam, my paper1 highlighted an important shortcoming of ResearchGate (RG) however, before its publication, ResearchGate had already made some changes to its user interface and probably in its policies. For example, the recent addition of "what

Case Series >>

Is potassium thiosulfate a poison? Is it safe? A case series

Cigdem Ozpolat, Arzu Denizbasi, Ozge Onur, Serkan Emre Eroglu, Haldun Akoglu.

Potassium Thiosulfate is a liquid substance used for producing fertilizers.  In this case series, we present five patients who have been exposed to potassium thiosulfate inhalation. Three of them were intubated in the scene by paramedics because of confusi

Scar endometriosis: an entity not to be forgotten

Kulsoom Fatima, Samina Khanani.

Scar endometriosis is an uncommon but well-described condition. It is caused by the dissemination of endometrial tissue in the wound at the time of surgery. The deposits can involve uterine scar, abdominal musculature or subcutaneous tissue, with the latter bei

Audit >>

Implementation of warning tool to improve maternal newborn health outcomes in a developing country

Sana Sheikh, Rahat Qureshi, Sidrah Nausheen, Rozina Sikandar.

Objective: To improve health outcomes through the implementation of national early warning sign tool for babies delivered through emergency caesarean section in off-work hours.

Methods: This comparative

Recent Advances In Endocrinology >>

Vulvovaginitis and diabetes

Bharti Kalra, Sanjay Kalra.

Vulvovaginitis is a commonly encountered comorbid condition of diabetes, and is linked to poor glycaemic control. Proper, timely diagnosis and management is necessary to ensure optimal perineal/genital and metabolic health. Knowledge of current guidelines and r

Primary Care Diabetes >>

Refractory diabetes: Focus on the obvious

Sanjay Kalra, Vipin Talwar.

Refractory diabetes, characterized by poor glycaemic control despite adequate treatment, is an important entity. In this condition, even the best therapeutic regimes tailored for rapid symptomatic relief and attainment of glycaemic goals may not work. The need is to revive

